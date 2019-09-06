Third Point Cut American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $152.60 Million; P2 Capital Partners Has Raised Holding in Mednax (MD) as Share Price Declined

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.12B market cap company. It closed at $120.67 lastly. It is down 23.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 239,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.95M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 57,489 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,232 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Appleton Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,565 shares. Zacks Investment Management stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Baystate Wealth Ltd has 962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Incorporated reported 12,491 shares stake. Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 85,290 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Zwj Counsel Incorporated has 190,935 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New York-based Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advisor Partners Limited Co holds 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 21,620 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “American Express Analyst Finds Positives, Negatives In Q1 Print – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic Value Investing: Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.50 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.