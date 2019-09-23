Third Point Continues to Hold Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC); Chemical Finl (CHFC) Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lifted Holding by $3.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 63.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 78,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The hedge fund held 200,813 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 122,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 134.39% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC)

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223.52 million, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 1.39M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold CHFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 62.79 million shares or 2.83% more from 61.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century reported 0% stake. Blair William Il has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 644,039 shares. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0% or 3,553 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 632,883 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 20,162 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc has 633,737 shares. Phocas Financial Corp holds 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 150,250 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 11,286 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,967 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 1,192 are held by Tower Ltd (Trc). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 234,100 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. $392,205 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L. The insider Provost David T bought 10,100 shares worth $395,789. On Thursday, June 13 SHAFER THOMAS C bought $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 6,380 shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 32,506 shares to 633,240 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 18,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,639 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

