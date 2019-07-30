Third Point Boosted Holding in Danaher (DHR) as Share Value Rose; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Holds Stake in Five9 (FIVN)

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.38. About 1.20 million shares traded or 46.48% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500.

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.7. About 2.00 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $281.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares to 760,000 shares, valued at $160.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 430,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated invested in 0% or 42 shares. Lateef Invest LP holds 4.38% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 195,913 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% or 3.96M shares. Toth Advisory Corp owns 0.23% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 7,481 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 3.31 million shares. Kidder Stephen W invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bluefin Trading Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cullinan Incorporated stated it has 0.5% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Palisade Asset Management, Minnesota-based fund reported 23,804 shares. Woodstock accumulated 4,830 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.09% or 6,467 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 0.51% or 21,712 shares. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Mngmt has 1.87% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny holds 42,765 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Communication has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 38,875 shares.

