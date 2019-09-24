Third Avenue Management Stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) Lowered by $30.71 Million; Westpac Banking Decreased Its Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Stake by $462.38 Million; Market Value Rose

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 639,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.29 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 310,732 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 23,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24B, down from 85,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 16,115 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.35% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Parametric Port Associates Llc holds 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) or 473,484 shares. Aew Mgmt LP accumulated 2.08 million shares. 18,829 are held by Sigma Planning. 164,411 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Campbell & Adviser Llc invested in 0.17% or 18,280 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 11.93M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has 0.02% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Smith Asset Grp Inc Lp stated it has 263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 17,497 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 338,949 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 569,743 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Moreover, Los Angeles Equity Rech has 0.02% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 182,392 shares.

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PDM’s profit will be $56.61M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,662 shares to 612,289 shares, valued at $33.51 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Retirement Of Alabama has 133,117 shares. Luxor Cap Lp owns 693,475 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 48,044 shares. Hellman Jordan Management Communication Ma holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 15,957 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1,275 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 300 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 86,453 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Limited Company holds 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 82,734 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.90M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Axa reported 5,664 shares. 106,000 are held by Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Com. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 130,218 shares.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class B by 18,121 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $48.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 20,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS).

