Third Avenue Management Stake in Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Has Upped by $4.70 Million; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holder Springowl Associates Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 464,389 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 174,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 394,008 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Traffic Up 6.3% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.09; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE ASMS 1.63 BLN, UP 7.3%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ASMS UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0% & COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 0.5% TO UP 3.5%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Economic Fuel Cost $1.96 Per Gallon; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 ASMS UP 4.0 PCT TO UP 7.0 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 580,765 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. The New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 83,812 shares. The New York-based Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Secor Capital LP accumulated 78,573 shares. Bogle Mgmt LP De has 627,346 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 129,810 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr has 16,398 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com holds 0.44% or 2.46 million shares. Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 407,150 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 32,600 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 46,994 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Globeflex Lp reported 381,998 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 97,486 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated, Arizona-based fund reported 36 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 32,224 shares. Cim Mangement Inc reported 8,543 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21,377 shares in its portfolio. Midas Corp holds 1.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) or 90,000 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 41,114 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 16,319 shares. James Inv Research Incorporated holds 22,551 shares. Old National State Bank In invested in 23,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Synovus Fin Corp reported 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Sei Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). 9,051 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 29,983 shares.