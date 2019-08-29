Third Avenue Management Raised Position in Visteon Corp. (VC) as Stock Value Rose; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Market Valuation Declined, Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $4.00 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 136,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 96,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $69.07. About 75,872 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 246,898 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Voloridge Management Limited Liability Company reported 17,269 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.08% or 15,718 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 43,042 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Illinois-based Rmb Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 7,492 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 38,497 shares. Art Lc reported 0.11% stake. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 113,884 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Sei Investments reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 59,298 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 3,274 shares. Synovus reported 250 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840 on Friday, June 21.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubic Corp. (NYSE:CUB) by 100,080 shares to 10,064 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) by 40,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,250 shares, and cut its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 269,231 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd stated it has 172,424 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.11% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 604,287 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Blackrock stated it has 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.06% or 64,459 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian holds 0.09% or 117,227 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.22% or 192,100 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0.03% or 102,914 shares. Proshare Limited Liability invested in 73,540 shares or 0.02% of the stock. House Limited Liability Com invested in 27,358 shares. Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Aqr Cap Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

