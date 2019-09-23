Third Avenue Management Raised Position in Argan (AGX) by $1.77 Million as Stock Price Declined; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Holding in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Lifted by $815,968 as Share Value Rose

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 44,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 133,142 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, up from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 80,381 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 25,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 553,841 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.07M, up from 528,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 642,588 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 24/05/2018 – New York Times Chairman, CNN Correspondent and Two Digital Trailblazers to Receive Top International Awards; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 19/03/2018 – Stamos tweeted several times on Saturday, in the wake of the New York Times report that Cambridge Analytica harvested user data without permission; 16/05/2018 – New York Times Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – FX SAYS LANDED FIRST-RUN NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO NEW YORK TIMES’S FIRST FORAY INTO TV NEWS, CALLED WEEKLY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HULU; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Advertising Revenue Fell 3.4%; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 12,761 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0% or 16,732 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 88,982 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability owns 23,324 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,512 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests accumulated 1.95 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsr reported 1,941 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 17,015 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 102,121 shares. Zacks Management stated it has 12,211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assoc LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,781 shares to 91,441 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,321 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS).

