Third Avenue Management Position in Viad Corp. (VVI) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.94 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp. (VVI) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 24,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 83,778 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, down from 108,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 89,507 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 6.27 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.70 EPS, down 1.16% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $35.52M for 9.68 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.06% EPS growth.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class B by 18,121 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $48.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 34,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtn stated it has 3,111 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 3,203 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 92,291 shares. Moreover, Bessemer has 0.01% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 53,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,467 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 6,799 shares. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 24,684 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1.31M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 7,600 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.01% or 1,775 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 8,518 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 8,302 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 182,900 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 18,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 15,623 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $121.69 million for 14.98 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.