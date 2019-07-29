Third Avenue Management Lowered Holding in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by $25.70 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Guess (GES) Share Price Declined While Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $1.78 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 93,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 250,419 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 26.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 86c-EPS 98c; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 TO $0.98; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 7.5%; 19/04/2018 – GUESS – CO, GUCCI SIGNED AGREEMENT THAT WILL RESULT IN CONCLUSION OF ALL PENDING IP LITIGATIONS, TRADEMARK OFFICE MATTERS WORLDWIDE AMONG COS; 22/03/2018 – Guess On Track to Have One of its Best Trading Days — Market Mover; 21/03/2018 – GUESS? INC GES.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.85, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – H&M CEO SAYS BEST GUESS IS 2019 CAPEX IN LINE WITH 2018; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/04/2018 – Guess Says Agreement Terms Remain Confidential; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI REPORT SETTLEMENT PACT

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 389,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 414,026 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.33 million, down from 803,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 266,793 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vornado forms JV for retail portfolio valued at ~$5.56B – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vornado cashes out – requiem for NYC retail real estate? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vornado; An Undercovered REIT That Needs Some Attention – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Completes $167.5 Million Refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.77 million for 14.55 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apparel sector rattled by earnings – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guess -13.2% after profits, guidance fall short in Q4 report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Viad Corp Announces Plans for Two New Pursuit Attractions – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess? Inc (GES) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Guess? Earnings: GES Stock Plummets on Weak Q4 Profit – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 20, 2019.