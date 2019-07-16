Third Avenue Management Lowered Comerica (CMA) Holding By $6.80 Million; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Camden Property Trust (CPT) Last Week

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased Comerica Inc. (CMA) stake by 16.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 90,652 shares as Comerica Inc. (CMA)’s stock declined 13.66%. The Third Avenue Management Llc holds 451,256 shares with $34.24 million value, down from 541,908 last quarter. Comerica Inc. now has $11.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 1.50 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, February 4 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CPT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) latest ratings:

Among 6 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Comerica had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James downgraded the shares of CMA in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. Goldman Sachs downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Thursday, April 4. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $84 target. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CMA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $240,364 activity. Guilfoile Peter William sold 2,922 shares worth $240,364.

Third Avenue Management Llc increased Seaboard Corp. (NYSEMKT:SEB) stake by 98 shares to 1,708 valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jbg Smith Properties stake by 677,731 shares and now owns 1.31 million shares. Cl A was raised too.

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 5.79% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CMA’s profit will be $309.87 million for 8.91 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.37% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 161,069 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.51 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 67.36 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.