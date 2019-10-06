Third Avenue Management Lifted Its Visteon Corp. (VC) Holding by $3.05 Million; Stock Rose; Bradley Foster & Sargent Increased Its Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Trimble Navigation (TRMB) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 8,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 27,462 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Trimble Navigation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 526,492 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to buy privately-held Viewpoint in $1.2 bln deal; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/05/2018 – FTC: 20181171: Trimble Inc.; Bain Capital Fund XI, L.P; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 52,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 188,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.06 million, up from 136,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 268,669 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) by 18,350 shares to 464,900 shares, valued at $18.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 43,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,402 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Co reported 174,030 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,068 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 62,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 100 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 756,150 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 661 are owned by Us Bancshares De. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 149,704 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru holds 195,741 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited reported 51,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 43 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. $107,840 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Harry James on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Intl invested in 0.29% or 16.16M shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 102,853 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 15,400 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 38,379 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 320,207 were reported by State Teachers Retirement System. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 709,860 shares. 2.86 million are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, First Personal Fin Svcs has 0.01% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 503 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.05% or 146,164 shares. Df Dent & Com holds 1.48% or 1.80 million shares in its portfolio. One Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 6,000 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.57% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

