Third Avenue Management Increases Position in The Macerich Company (MAC); Champlain Investment Partners Boosted Its Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Stake by $5.62 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in The Macerich Company (MAC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 20,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.67M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in The Macerich Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.68M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 432,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 8.88 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.42M, up from 8.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.42 million shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE STILL EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBH)

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. $198,450 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by O HERN THOMAS E. Volk Kenneth had bought 3,000 shares worth $91,280. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $649,882 was made by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 43,734 shares to 232,402 shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 23,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,755 shares, and cut its stake in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,534 were reported by Van Eck Assocs. Shell Asset Management accumulated 2,534 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 203,324 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 13,868 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 1.96 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). The New York-based Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.79% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 358,114 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 50,813 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 14.38% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 23.29M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 254,295 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Ameriprise Fin owns 184,224 shares.