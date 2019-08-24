Third Avenue Management Increases Holding in Seaboard Corp. (SEB); As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Cibc Asset Management Lifted Stake by $5.50 Million

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 49,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 141,547 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, up from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $65.32 during the last trading session, reaching $3963.68. About 1,010 shares traded or 43.67% up from the average. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 152,364 shares to 810,416 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 1.51 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 604,838 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $99.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 513,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc..

