Third Avenue Management Increased Its Position in The Macerich Company (MAC) by $673,266 as Share Price Declined; Woodstock Has Trimmed Its Holding in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) as Market Valuation Rose

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $272.48. About 188,524 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in The Macerich Company (MAC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 20,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.67M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in The Macerich Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 897,184 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. Shares for $700,300 were bought by Stephen Andrea M. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $560,946 worth of stock. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $91,280 was bought by Volk Kenneth.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 192,570 shares to 716,038 shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 16,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,834 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.