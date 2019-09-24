Third Avenue Management Increased Argan (AGX) Position; Aerovironment (AVAV) Shorts Down By 6.16%

Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) had a decrease of 6.16% in short interest. AVAV’s SI was 2.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.16% from 2.85M shares previously. With 230,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s short sellers to cover AVAV’s short positions. The SI to Aerovironment Inc’s float is 12.43%. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 150,597 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is encouraged to contact us; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 20/04/2018 – DJ AeroVironment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVAV); 17/05/2018 – $AVAV CEO Nawabi purged those who “would not ‘play ball’ by participating in a cover-up” and forced out most of $AVAV’s compliance leadership, according to the suit. Whistleblower says he was threatened and fired; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Contract from a Major Country in the Middle East; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment 3Q Rev $63.9M

Third Avenue Management Llc increased Argan Inc. (AGX) stake by 49.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Third Avenue Management Llc acquired 44,142 shares as Argan Inc. (AGX)’s stock declined 14.47%. The Third Avenue Management Llc holds 133,142 shares with $5.40M value, up from 89,000 last quarter. Argan Inc. now has $612.83M valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 100,247 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased Advansix Inc. stake by 150,027 shares to 30,709 valued at $751,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) stake by 18,350 shares and now owns 464,900 shares. Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Argan, Inc.’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Gemma Power Systems Receives Notice to Proceed on 1.8 Gigawatt Power Project – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Argan, Inc.’s (NYSE:AGX) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Argan, Inc. (AGX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. It has a 38.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold AeroVironment, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 19.46 million shares or 0.44% more from 19.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). First Tru Advsr L P invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 11,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Retail Bank invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Voya Investment Mgmt Llc owns 8,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Capital Management accumulated 3.73% or 1.53 million shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 6,306 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 3.22 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 28,973 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 27,408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl accumulated 8,012 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has 29,157 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 34,396 shares stake. Blair William & Co Il holds 7,484 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs invested in 2,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is AeroVironment, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVAV) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “It’s Time To Buy This Out-Of-Favor Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AeroVironment Stock Popped 11% This Morning – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Just How High Can AeroVironment Fly? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.