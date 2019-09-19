Third Avenue Management Holding in Lennar Corp. (LEN) Has Decreased by $30.71 Million; Sfe Investment Counsel Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Position as Stock Price Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 76.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,205 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, down from 9,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 271,153 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 639,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.29M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 273,749 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.71M for 10.25 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

