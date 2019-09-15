Third Avenue Management Has Upped Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stake by $1.27 Million; National Health Investors (NHI) Valuation Rose While Pioneer Investment Management Decreased by $5.30 Million Its Position

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 12,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 67,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, down from 79,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in National Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $81.96. About 188,414 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys 2.2% Position in National Health Investors; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.50 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI); 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG)

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 47,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.81M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 452,523 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Total Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) Up 8.6% in March on 6.7% Increase in Capacity; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE RPMS 1.39 BLN, UP 7.1%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $665.4M; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Operating Rev Per ASM Flat to Up 3%; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Traffic Statistics; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 ASMS UP 4.0 PCT TO UP 7.0 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.79, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NHI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 29.77 million shares or 0.46% more from 29.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 3,559 shares. State Street Corp owns 1.57M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 12,569 shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 716,556 shares. Navellier And Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 61,106 shares. Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Field Main Bank has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 45,600 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 0.14% or 14,954 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Lc has 0.02% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 28,752 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 3,885 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co holds 9,558 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 4.02 million shares.

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.39 per share. NHI’s profit will be $61.15 million for 14.64 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 338,141 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $1.34B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Water Company Limited (NASDAQ:CWCO).

