Third Avenue Management Has Upped Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Position By $4.70 Million; INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (ITMSF) Shorts Decreased By 4.89%

INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (OTCMKTS:ITMSF) had a decrease of 4.89% in short interest. ITMSF’s SI was 21,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.89% from 22,500 shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 4 days are for INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (OTCMKTS:ITMSF)’s short sellers to cover ITMSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1939 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Third Avenue Management Llc increased Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) stake by 14.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Third Avenue Management Llc acquired 174,111 shares as Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Third Avenue Management Llc holds 1.37 million shares with $37.07 million value, up from 1.19 million last quarter. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. now has $1.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 292,013 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Traffic Up 6.3% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $665.4M, EST. $655.7M; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS – RAISED FORECAST FOR FY CASM EX. ITEMS, LOWERED FORECAST FOR ASMS DUE TO UNFORESEEN DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF A321NEOS; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.05 TO $2.15 & ON GAAP BASIS $2.12 TO $2.22; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS $2.84; 27/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Intermap Technologies Corporation operates as a geospatial information firm in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.29 million. The firm offers InsitePro, a Web insurance underwriting software that delivers risk information derived from complex risk models and datasets. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides value-added data products, including NEXTMap World 10, a digital elevation model that provides seamless, surface elevation data with a 10-meter ground sampling distance for geospatial analyses; and NEXTMap World 30, a product that provides seamless, surface elevation data with a 30-meter ground sampling distance for geospatial analyses.

Another recent and important Intermap Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS:ITMSF) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “Intermap Technologies Corporation CEO Todd Oseth Interview Podcast – Midas Letter” on September 28, 2015.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Holdings has $3500 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28’s average target is 18.59% above currents $23.61 stock price. Hawaiian Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) on Wednesday, August 21 to “Sell” rating.

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) stake by 41,194 shares to 120,872 valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) stake by 76,602 shares and now owns 276,136 shares. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,782 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 3.26 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 162,200 were reported by Needham Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Midas Mngmt holds 90,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd accumulated 8,334 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Lc owns 38,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,379 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) or 15,551 shares. Everence, a Indiana-based fund reported 8,210 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 115,382 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 36 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 48,249 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm Ny has 0.03% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 108,132 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser has invested 0.06% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Q2 Earnings Beat, Q3 RASM View Dull – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.