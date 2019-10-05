Third Avenue Management Has Trimmed Rayonier (RYN) Position By $2.14 Million; Cbre Clarion Securities Lowered American Campus Communities (ACC) Stake By $26.60 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased Rayonier Inc. (RYN) stake by 3.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 71,307 shares as Rayonier Inc. (RYN)’s stock declined 8.97%. The Third Avenue Management Llc holds 2.03 million shares with $61.47M value, down from 2.10M last quarter. Rayonier Inc. now has $3.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 300,504 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased American Campus Communities (ACC) stake by 19.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 578,276 shares as American Campus Communities (ACC)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 2.38M shares with $109.78 million value, down from 2.96M last quarter. American Campus Communities now has $6.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 600,418 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 7.70% above currents $28.32 stock price. Rayonier had 4 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, August 9. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RYN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 374,073 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 7,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 211,471 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny stated it has 37,046 shares. 182,142 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 12,506 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 3,676 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Brookfield Asset invested in 0.05% or 377,800 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 7,754 shares. Southeast Asset owns 301,379 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Cornerstone stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Schulhoff And Company Inc accumulated 0.71% or 45,174 shares. Prudential Fin reported 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 359,689 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity. Wiltshire Andrew G. also bought $52,683 worth of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RYN’s profit will be $3.89M for 236.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $62.31M for 26.55 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) stake by 3,700 shares to 23,358 valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 4,169 shares and now owns 30,591 shares. Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering American Campus Communities Inc Common Stock (NYSE:ACC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus Communities Inc Common Stock has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 7.47% above currents $48.85 stock price. American Campus Communities Inc Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, July 11.