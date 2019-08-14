Third Avenue Management Has Raised By $415,226 Its Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Stake; Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered By $1.38 Million Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Stake

Third Avenue Management Llc increased Seaboard Corp. (SEB) stake by 6.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Third Avenue Management Llc acquired 98 shares as Seaboard Corp. (SEB)’s stock declined 9.44%. The Third Avenue Management Llc holds 1,708 shares with $7.24M value, up from 1,610 last quarter. Seaboard Corp. now has $4.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $64.89 during the last trading session, reaching $3817.59. About 102 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) stake by 30.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 34,582 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 78,595 shares with $3.22M value, down from 113,177 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads now has $204.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.50% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 7.04 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 7,350 shares to 22,105 valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 1,124 shares and now owns 1,199 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) was raised too.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Trade War Lures Options Investors to Taiwan ETF – ETF Trends” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.