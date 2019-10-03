Third Avenue Management Has Lifted The Macerich Company (MAC) Position By $673,266; LendingClub (LC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Third Avenue Management Llc increased The Macerich Company (MAC) stake by 1.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Third Avenue Management Llc acquired 20,402 shares as The Macerich Company (MAC)’s stock declined 17.42%. The Third Avenue Management Llc holds 1.42M shares with $47.67 million value, up from 1.40M last quarter. The Macerich Company now has $4.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 1.62M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c

Among 2 analysts covering LendingClub Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:LC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LendingClub Corporation Common Stock has $1700 highest and $500 lowest target. $11’s average target is -4.93% below currents $11.57 stock price. LendingClub Corporation Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Wedbush. See LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23.7500 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $3.7500 New Target: $5.0000 Upgrade

More notable recent LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LendingClub names ex-Alibaba exec to board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palomar Holdings and Cohen & Company the only financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are P2P Loans a Viable Investment for Your Portfolio? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 398,638 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts LendingClub Investors to the July 2, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 12/04/2018 – LendingClub Announces Bahman Koohestani as Chief Technology Officer; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Responds to Federal Trade Commission Complaint; 25/04/2018 – FTC: Federal Trade Commission v. LendingClub Corporation – April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – FTC Charges Lending Club with Deceiving Consumers; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub: Committed to Delivering a Superior Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub: Disappointed That It Wasn’t Possible to Resolve This Matter Constructively With Agency’s Current Leadership; 25/04/2018 – FTC: LendingClub Falsely Promised Consumers They Would Receive Loan With ‘No Hidden Fees’; 03/05/2018 – LendingClub Investors: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LendingClub Corporation – LC; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $164,400 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by O HERN THOMAS E, worth $140,081 on Wednesday, August 21. 3,000 shares were bought by Volk Kenneth, worth $91,280 on Friday, August 9. Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $3400 highest and $26.5000 lowest target. $30.63’s average target is 5.08% above currents $29.15 stock price. Macerich had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 27. Citigroup maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Friday, June 28. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $3400 target. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 26. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Macerich Mousetrap Is Ready To Snap – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The “Retail Apocalypse” May Last 2 More Years – Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macerich Is In Extremely Undervalued Territory – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Near a 3-Year Low, Is Simon Property Group a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Are These 10 High-Yielding S&P Dividend Stocks Traps or Treasures? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.