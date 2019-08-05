Third Avenue Management Has Lifted Position in Visteon Corp. (VC) by $2.43 Million as Stock Rose; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 136,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 96,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 599,393 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 6,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 34,945 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 28,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 942,092 shares traded or 2.71% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Corp (NYSE:PNC) by 17,776 shares to 264,544 shares, valued at $34.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Front Yard Residential Corporation by 74,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 52,700 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 419,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 905 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Federated Inc Pa owns 10,346 shares. 432,000 are held by Robecosam Ag. Trigran Investments holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 310,360 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,666 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd Co reported 1,577 shares stake. Art Limited Liability owns 27,899 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 15,589 shares.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aehr Test Systems Appoints Laura Oliphant to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OPay raises $50 million from investors including IDG Capital, Sequoia China, Source Code Capital and Opera – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Visteon Corporation (VC) – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Private Market Sets New Transaction Record in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by MANZO ROBERT, worth $195,020 on Wednesday, June 5.