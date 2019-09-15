Third Avenue Management Has Lifted Its Argan (AGX) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 13.29% above currents $56.49 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AER in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) earned “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, July 31. See AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $73.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $55 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

Third Avenue Management Llc increased Argan Inc. (AGX) stake by 49.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Third Avenue Management Llc acquired 44,142 shares as Argan Inc. (AGX)’s stock declined 14.47%. The Third Avenue Management Llc holds 133,142 shares with $5.40 million value, up from 89,000 last quarter. Argan Inc. now has $675.36 million valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 119,228 shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AerCap Holdings N.V. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Campbell Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 6,148 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 7.44M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Financial Mngmt Pro invested in 135 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co accumulated 885,690 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Wexford Capital Lp has 0.48% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Clal Insurance Enterp Hldgs accumulated 855,575 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking invested in 0.02% or 106,226 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 43,314 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,920 shares. 179 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Company. Ativo Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 282,979 shares or 6.64% of its portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd reported 67,535 shares stake. Eqis Cap Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 36,002 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 37,681 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss AerCap Holdings’s (NYSE:AER) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Air Macau for Three A321neos – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap sells second aircraft portfolio to NCB Capital – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AerCap: Board Before Takeoff – The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.72 billion. The firm provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. It has a 7.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 924,026 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Argan, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Argan, Inc.’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Gemma Power Systems Receives Notice to Proceed on 1.8 Gigawatt Power Project – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Argan, Inc.’s (NYSE:AGX) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) stake by 18,350 shares to 464,900 valued at $18.74 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fti Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN) stake by 6,604 shares and now owns 103,739 shares. Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) was reduced too.