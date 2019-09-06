Third Avenue Management Has Increased Visteon Corp. (VC) Stake by $2.43 Million as Share Price Rose; Ii Vi (IIVI) Holding Increased by Daruma Capital Management Llc

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 136,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 96,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 295,688 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 49.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 277,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 836,407 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, up from 559,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 235,777 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of stock.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 11,803 shares to 49,271 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 180,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management Communications invested in 0.02% or 12,740 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 432,000 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 10,346 shares. 1,553 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Essex Inv Management Co Limited Com invested in 4,143 shares. Cipher Cap LP has 0.04% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.01% or 164,658 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 173,759 shares. World Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 3,084 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Quantitative Inv Management Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 25,963 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. American reported 56,467 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 11,661 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 77,281 shares to 520,316 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 372,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649,585 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).