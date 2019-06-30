Third Avenue Management Has Cut Position in Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) as Valuation Rose; As Extended Stay America (STAY) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $10.58 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 54,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 134,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 412,415 shares traded or 94.17% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 22.39% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 22/05/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN CTT PHARMACEUTICAL; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY EBITDA EU81.1M; 09/04/2018 – CTT UNVEILS CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES FIRST TO SELECT BUSINESS CLASS HUMIDIFICATION ON A350XWB; 07/03/2018 – CTT PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EU0.38 PER SHR FOR FULL-YEAR 2017; 09/03/2018 – CTT SAYS TOURLINE UNIT TO APPEAL SPANISH REGULATOR’S DECISION; 13/04/2018 – CatchMark Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CatchMark Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 09/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS AB CTTS.ST – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES HAS SELECTED SFE HUMIDIFIERS ON ALL OF ITS 20 A350-900 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SETS GOAL FOR SLIGHT GROWTH IN REVENUES AND STABLE RECURRING EBITDA LEVELS IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SAYS BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGAMENT NOW HOLDS 1.96 PCT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN CTT VS PREVIOUSLY STATED 4.85 PCT

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 1.11 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 122,689 shares to 131,312 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 59,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.13% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 139,461 shares. Investec Asset Management North America owns 961,497 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Luxor Capital Grp Inc LP holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 4.06M shares. Citigroup reported 78,276 shares. Dubuque Bank And Co holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 84,441 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Fir Tree Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 119,290 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt accumulated 633,975 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 2.08 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). River Road Asset Management Lc reported 4.73 million shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 440,944 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CTT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Group Inc Inc accumulated 2,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 657,776 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 89,318 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 23,786 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 52,140 shares. Real Est Management Service Ltd Com reported 881,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,474 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 612,428 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 262,620 shares. Diversified Trust has 0.01% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Millennium Lc has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). State Common Retirement Fund owns 43,400 shares. 1.34 million were accumulated by Natl Bank Of America Corporation De. 15,100 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 109,577 shares to 11.56M shares, valued at $105.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) by 39,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Frp Holdings Inc..

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $126,259 activity. Davis Brian M bought $31,059 worth of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) on Tuesday, May 7.

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.58 EPS, down 1,833.33% or $0.55 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% EPS growth.