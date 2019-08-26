Third Avenue Management Has Cut Its Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by $14.65 Million; Central Securities Increases Position in Star Group LP (SGU)

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 523,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 95,379 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 59,995 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit

More notable recent Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Star Group, L.P. (SGU) CEO Jeff Woosnam On Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Star Group, L.P. Announces New CEO and Executive Organizational Structure – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Star Group, LP Announces Acquisition NYSE:SGU – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Star Group, L.P. Announces Sudden Passing of Chief Executive Officer Steven Goldman – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Analysts await Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AKR’s profit will be $27.87M for 20.64 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.