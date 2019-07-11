Third Avenue Management Has Cut Its Holding in Rayonier (RYN) by $5.61 Million as Share Price Rose; Strs Ohio Upped Its Stake in Nike (NKE) by $5.54 Million

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 65,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 683,476 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.56 million, up from 617,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.66. About 583,814 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 180,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.99 million, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 20,108 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 33,248 shares to 326,616 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Tech Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,149 shares, and cut its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 174,111 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $37.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tidewater Inc. by 34,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56M for 62.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.

