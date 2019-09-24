Third Avenue Management Has Cut First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Position By $6.93 Million; Last Week Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Coverage

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) stake by 21.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 192,570 shares as First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Third Avenue Management Llc holds 716,038 shares with $26.31 million value, down from 908,608 last quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. now has $4.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 674,065 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR)

Among 3 analysts covering Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Delphi Automotive has $2400 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 64.20% above currents $12.99 stock price. Delphi Automotive had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. See Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock decreased 6.95% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 2.21 million shares traded or 67.08% up from the average. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has declined 58.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies Sees FY Adj EPS $4.65-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/04/2018 – Dir Wright Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 23/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.82, REV VIEW $5.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Delphi Technologies launches 26th worldwide emissions standards book; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q Net $98M; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $280 MLN – $300 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Dir Adams Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 5.29 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.10, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold Delphi Technologies PLC shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 123,442 shares or 85.53% less from 853,148 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank accumulated 0% or 1 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH). Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH). Mutual Of America Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 34,526 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 47,636 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 5,932 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp invested in 85,760 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 131,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.08% or 407,603 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 49,026 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 192,079 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 2.04 million were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Landscape Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,306 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Third Avenue Mngmt Lc invested in 2.21% or 716,038 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 217 shares. 988,956 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

