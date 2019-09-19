Third Avenue Management Has Boosted Its Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Raised by Sfe Investment Counsel

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 47,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.81 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 73,315 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/05/2018 – Qantas says has been given more time to clarify description of Chinese territories; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 03/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Capacity Up 4.6%; 06/03/2018 Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 CASM EX. AIRCRAFT FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE ASMS 1.63 BLN, UP 7.3%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.56; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Updates Expected First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Metrics, Recasts Results per New Accounting Standard

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21M, up from 2,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $12.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.55. About 618,619 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster

