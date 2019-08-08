Thiel Macro Trimmed Its Lennar (LEN) Position by $4.90 Million; As Clorox (CLX) Share Price Rose, Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Cut by $2.37 Million Its Stake

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 785,321 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Clorox (CLX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 14,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 17,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Clorox for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $158.48. About 214,140 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 31,428 shares to 35,028 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 17,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invests owns 0.21% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,727 shares. Kistler stated it has 33 shares. Saturna Capital Corp owns 1.17% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 250,434 shares. 699 were accumulated by Parkside Bank And Trust. New York-based Element Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 26,563 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 4,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund owns 2,548 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 212,864 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd reported 24,785 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Lc reported 160,453 shares. 1,838 were reported by Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 5,724 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 761 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “DR Horton expects lower incentive spending to boost margins – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.