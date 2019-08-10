Thiel Macro Stake in Lennar (LEN) Trimmed by $4.90 Million as Share Price Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holding Lifted by Johnson Financial Group Inc

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.69 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 24,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 218 shares. M&R Cap holds 0% or 27 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.79% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 79,031 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 583,527 shares stake. Finemark Bank Trust invested in 0.34% or 69,953 shares. 139 are held by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co. Green Square Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,772 shares. The Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn invested in 400 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Peoples has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 85 were reported by Lenox Wealth. Ent Fincl Ser Corp holds 291 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 775,155 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 4,360 shares to 34,974 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VSS) by 40,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,813 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $438.26 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.