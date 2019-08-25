Thiel Macro Stake in Lennar (LEN) Has Decreased by $4.90 Million; Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) Stock Price Rose While Curbstone Financial Management Has Decreased by $420,462 Its Stake

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41M shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, down from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Community Bancorp Na has invested 3.62% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Osborne Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gardner Russo And Gardner Llc invested in 1,512 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 45,066 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Bellecapital, a Switzerland-based fund reported 7,163 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd stated it has 2.84% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parthenon Lc stated it has 28,619 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 12,170 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 15,270 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd invested in 0.18% or 12,568 shares. Howland Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,736 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 483,593 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 47,000 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (NYSE:XOM) by 4,304 shares to 71,302 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX) by 5,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM joins tech platform governing council – International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€” But a Big Win for IBM – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Toll Brothers shares sink as California demand dwindles amid trade war – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lennar Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 13,456 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bessemer Gp holds 2,316 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 116,397 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & holds 4,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 55,630 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ci Invs stated it has 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 518,864 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Loews holds 0% or 6,106 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pointstate LP has 57,085 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt LP holds 41,289 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 45,787 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc invested in 0% or 132 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.07M for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.