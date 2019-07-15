Thiel Macro Has Lowered Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $4.90 Million; As Infosys LTD (INFY) Share Price Declined, Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Cut Its Position by $909,210

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 90,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.41M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.14M, down from 5.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 41.39M shares traded or 255.19% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 26/04/2018 – White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence at Jobs Announcement at Infosys Technologies, Ltd; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.84M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sponsore by 91,199 shares to 335,060 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 539,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Infosys Announces Strategic Partnership With Toyota Material Handling Europe – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Infosys’ (INFY) CEO Salil Parekh on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Infosys Options Hot Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Do Analysts Think Infosys Is Even Worse Off Than IBM? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 16, 2019.