Thiel Macro Has Decreased Position in Lennar (LEN) as Shares Declined; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) as Stock Value Rose

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 42,267 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 561,687 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 2.30 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,933 shares to 36,607 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $419.11 million for 9.24 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

