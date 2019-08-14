Thiel Macro Has Decreased Its Lennar (LEN) Holding by $4.90 Million; Ghp Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 2.02 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 22,366 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 17,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 2.39M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation reported 37,073 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc reported 96,454 shares stake. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 1.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Montag A And Assocs holds 21,670 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 118,730 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 31,236 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Argent Lc has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Covington Inv Advsr holds 1.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,049 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 67,667 shares. Hartford Invest Company accumulated 140,095 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt owns 72,840 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas holds 0.04% or 2,290 shares in its portfolio. Sei Communications has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares to 81,853 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,525 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Victoria planning staff recommend denial of Lennar town house plan – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.