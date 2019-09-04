Thiel Macro Decreased Stake in Lennar (LEN) by $4.90 Million as Valuation Declined; Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stock Declined While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Trimmed by $327,600 Its Holding

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 799,805 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, down from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.54. About 232,095 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,100 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.91M for 10.86 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Victory Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Stephens Ar accumulated 18,403 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 2,956 shares. Korea Inv Corp invested in 10,000 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. 68,887 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. First Personal Financial Service has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 11,689 shares in its portfolio. Hound Lc owns 245,217 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Stone Run Limited Liability Company holds 1.45% or 23,360 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon reported 425,584 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 4.21 million shares. Paragon Assocs Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture reported 2.38% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 106,261 are owned by Bridgewater Assocs L P. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 309,905 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.98 million for 9.88 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 9,792 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 5,654 shares in its portfolio. Parkwood Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 79,453 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 174,121 shares. Huntington State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amer Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 25,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 29,862 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.1% or 9,350 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co reported 16,397 shares. Ameriprise reported 579,978 shares. Natixis Lp accumulated 69,427 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Melvin Cap Mngmt LP reported 1.00M shares.