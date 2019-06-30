Thiel Macro Decreased Its Position in Lennar (LEN) by $4.90 Million; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Stake in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 29.22M shares traded or 35.16% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Never Named Huawei as Second Handset Maker Withholding Payments; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Investors Urged to Vote for Broadcom Board Picks in Protest; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 4.16 million shares traded or 40.65% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 11,673 shares. 4,231 were reported by Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability. 55,867 were reported by Eqis. 15,466 were accumulated by Atria Invs Ltd Liability. Grimes & Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,961 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 238,600 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability reported 13,962 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Lc holds 6,509 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Btim Corp owns 20,435 shares. Benedict Financial Advsr Inc invested in 54,579 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Barton Invest invested in 0.91% or 95,995 shares. Everence Capital Incorporated reported 27,427 shares. Guardian Invest Management has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amalgamated Bancshares has 154,153 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt has invested 0.88% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 13,189 shares to 14,341 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Index S And P 500 G (IVW) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $800,600 activity.