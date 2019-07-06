Thiel Macro Cut Lennar (LEN) Stake as Stock Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lowered Holding

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,707 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70M, down from 99,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 1.03M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 22.72 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 13,615 shares to 58,485 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra (NEE) Up 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch When NextEra Energy Reports Q1 Results – Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 204,866 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. John G Ullman Associate owns 19,571 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Finemark Bank & Trust Tru invested in 38,225 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 37,287 shares. Highland Management Limited Com invested 0.57% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Carroll Fin Assoc accumulated 0.09% or 5,165 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.32% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 79,450 were accumulated by Waterstone Capital Limited Partnership. Oppenheimer And Incorporated has 72,518 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Cap Limited Ltd holds 648 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 19,700 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Whitnell & accumulated 0.57% or 7,707 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 25,753 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,680 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Fortis Inc. (FTS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennar: The Hope Train Derailed – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lennar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 99,000 shares. Covalent Llc has 3.12% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, American Grp has 0.11% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited has 34,900 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 276 shares. Waterfront Capital Partners Limited Company has 187,188 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. 16,397 are held by Virtu Ltd Liability. Icon Advisers has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 21,104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 827 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tcw Gru invested 1.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Luxor Cap Gru Ltd Partnership accumulated 590,000 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Money Management Ltd Co invested in 6,701 shares. Blume Capital reported 200 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 185 shares.