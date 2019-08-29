Thiel Macro Cut Its Lennar (LEN) Position by $4.90 Million; As Carmax (KMX) Stock Value Rose, Akre Capital Management Has Raised by $20.76 Million Its Position

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 1.39 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24 million, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 328,583 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.84M for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 27,374 shares. Scotia Capital Inc reported 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advsrs Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.18% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gamco Et Al has 8,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,591 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 9,554 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Atria Ltd Llc has 5,219 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 19,226 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 12,700 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 13,443 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 7,159 shares stake. Sun Life Financial Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 478 shares. Regions Finance Corporation reported 928 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 6,425 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 6,785 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 13,012 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 3,242 shares. 44,591 are owned by Us Bancshares De. The California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 160,446 shares or 1.42% of the stock. 4,205 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Co has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Tocqueville Asset Lp has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 17,912 shares. Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 85,321 shares. Eaton Vance owns 6,723 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 3.05 million shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 68,207 shares. First In reported 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).