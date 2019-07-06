Thiel Macro Cut Its Lennar (LEN) Holding as Shares Rose; As Ball (BLL) Stock Value Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Has Cut by $1.60 Million Its Holding

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 28,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,721 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, down from 134,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 1.41M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Says Ball-Tampering Scandal Inconsistent with its Values; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.16 million activity. HAYES JOHN A had sold 91,701 shares worth $5.06 million. Fisher Daniel William sold $371,886 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 93,049 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co reported 148,004 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp owns 1,200 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Wright, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,243 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0.15% or 732,510 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 288,228 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Burney reported 0.21% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Private Advisor Group Lc reported 6,260 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.59M for 27.60 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 20,637 shares to 34,813 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 7,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).