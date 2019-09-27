Thestreet (TST) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Lowered Holding; Flower Foods (FLO) Share Price Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Increased by $4.04 Million Its Stake

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Flower Foods Inc (FLO) by 186.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 175,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 269,566 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, up from 94,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Flower Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 1.07M shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Thestreet Inc (TST) by 93.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 427,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.22% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196,000, down from 459,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Thestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 405,381 shares traded or 839.49% up from the average. TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) has declined 3.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TST News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, equities trading surges 38%; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 07/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Local History: Stories behind the Street Names; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 22/03/2018 – SanSal Wellness to be Featured by New To The Street on FOX Business; 26/04/2018 – CNBC First On: CNBC Transcript: National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on CNBC’S “Squawk on the Street” Today; 02/04/2018 – The Deal Introduces New League Table Designs For Its Online Experience; 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB earnings: Most impressive is the daily active users number, which shrugged off the #deletefacebook campaign, finished up 13% y/y and inline with the Street; 28/03/2018 – Correction to Heard on the Street Column on Tesla

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 59,126 shares to 89,033 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 46,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,760 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.05% or 124,856 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Prudential Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 21,300 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 296,794 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 51,855 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 569,047 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). S&T Bank Pa owns 0.5% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 98,885 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 6,200 shares. Transamerica Advsrs holds 0.04% or 8,240 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 12,118 shares stake. Captrust Fin holds 4,929 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.06% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 312,099 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 48,504 shares.

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowers Foods declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowers Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flower’s Foods: There Will Be No Alpha At These Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.