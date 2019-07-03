TheStreet Inc. (TST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Both TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheStreet Inc. 16 0.62 N/A -1.37 0.00 Zillow Group Inc. 37 6.62 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TheStreet Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 33.6% 21% Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

TheStreet Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.09. Zillow Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TheStreet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Zillow Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Zillow Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TheStreet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TheStreet Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zillow Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TheStreet Inc. has a -51.06% downside potential and an average target price of $3. Competitively Zillow Group Inc. has an average target price of $38.5, with potential downside of -19.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zillow Group Inc. looks more robust than TheStreet Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of TheStreet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92% of Zillow Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TheStreet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Zillow Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TheStreet Inc. 0.75% -4.01% 7.82% 20.47% 28.9% 16.32% Zillow Group Inc. 11.8% 4.13% 7.41% 25.71% -29.03% 21.79%

For the past year TheStreet Inc. has weaker performance than Zillow Group Inc.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TheStreet Inc.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.