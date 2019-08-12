TheStreet Inc. (TST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Both TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheStreet Inc. 14 0.65 N/A -2.01 0.00 Match Group Inc. 64 12.92 N/A 1.71 43.93

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TheStreet Inc. and Match Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8%

Volatility and Risk

TheStreet Inc. has a 0.18 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Match Group Inc.’s 0.28 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TheStreet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Match Group Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. TheStreet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Match Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TheStreet Inc. and Match Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Match Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

TheStreet Inc.’s downside potential is -53.42% at a $3 consensus price target. Competitively Match Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $77.25, with potential downside of -9.79%. Based on the data shown earlier, Match Group Inc. is looking more favorable than TheStreet Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TheStreet Inc. and Match Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 90.2% respectively. Insiders held 11.4% of TheStreet Inc. shares. Competitively, Match Group Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37% Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03%

For the past year TheStreet Inc. has weaker performance than Match Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Match Group Inc. beats TheStreet Inc.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.