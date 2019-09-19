TheStreet Inc. (TST) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheStreet Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.01 0.00 Opera Limited 10 5.90 N/A 0.31 36.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TheStreet Inc. and Opera Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4% Opera Limited 0.00% 4.6% 4.3%

Liquidity

TheStreet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Opera Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. TheStreet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opera Limited.

Analyst Ratings

TheStreet Inc. and Opera Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TheStreet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Opera Limited has an average target price of $14.5, with potential upside of 32.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TheStreet Inc. and Opera Limited are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 3.8% respectively. 11.4% are TheStreet Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.74% are Opera Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37% Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14%

For the past year TheStreet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Opera Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Opera Limited beats TheStreet Inc.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.