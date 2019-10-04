TheStreet Inc. (TST) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Comparison side by side

Since TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheStreet Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.01 0.00 Moxian Inc. 2 0.00 2.51M -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates TheStreet Inc. and Moxian Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TheStreet Inc. and Moxian Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4% Moxian Inc. 140,655,645.84% 53.8% -767.7%

Risk and Volatility

TheStreet Inc.’s current beta is 0.18 and it happens to be 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Moxian Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TheStreet Inc. and Moxian Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 0.08% respectively. TheStreet Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.4%. Comparatively, Moxian Inc. has 56.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37% Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3%

For the past year TheStreet Inc. has weaker performance than Moxian Inc.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.