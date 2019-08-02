TheStreet Inc. (TST) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Internet Information Providers company, TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of TheStreet Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of TheStreet Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TheStreet Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.90% 66.40% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing TheStreet Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TheStreet Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for TheStreet Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 2.89 2.63

TheStreet Inc. presently has an average price target of $3, suggesting a potential downside of -50.82%. The competitors have a potential upside of 64.50%. The analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that TheStreet Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TheStreet Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year TheStreet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TheStreet Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, TheStreet Inc.’s competitors have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. TheStreet Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TheStreet Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

TheStreet Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.18. Competitively, TheStreet Inc.’s competitors are 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

TheStreet Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors TheStreet Inc.’s peers.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.