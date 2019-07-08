Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Both Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 2.05 N/A 0.67 38.04 Lennox International Inc. 252 2.94 N/A 9.74 28.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Lennox International Inc. Lennox International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lennox International Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.4% Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -251.4% 19.7%

Risk & Volatility

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Lennox International Inc.’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Lennox International Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lennox International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Lennox International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Lennox International Inc. has a consensus target price of $251, with potential downside of -12.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.3% of Lennox International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Lennox International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1% Lennox International Inc. 2.33% -0.33% 12.62% 30.07% 35.94% 25.84%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Lennox International Inc.

Summary

Lennox International Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.