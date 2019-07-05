Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR)’s Financial Results Comparing With John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)

Both Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 2.03 N/A 0.67 38.04 John Bean Technologies Corporation 94 2.02 N/A 3.79 29.58

In table 1 we can see Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. John Bean Technologies Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.4% John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.35 beta means Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Its rival John Bean Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

John Bean Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $125 average target price and a 1.73% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.1% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares. 0.6% are Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1% John Bean Technologies Corporation 1.37% 9.61% 36.03% 25.21% 29.69% 55.95%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. was less bullish than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Summary

John Bean Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.