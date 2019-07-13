Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 2.02 N/A 0.67 38.04 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 12 0.22 N/A -1.19 0.00

The earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation's return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.4% Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9%

A beta of 1.35 shows that Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Briggs & Stratton Corporation are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Roughly 99.1% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s shares.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1% Briggs & Stratton Corporation -6.79% -19.21% -15.8% -28.79% -40.58% -16.06%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Briggs & Stratton Corporation had bearish trend.

On 8 of the 8 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.