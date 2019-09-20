Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 1.83 N/A 0.65 38.81 The Gorman-Rupp Company 32 2.14 N/A 1.42 23.48

Table 1 highlights Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and The Gorman-Rupp Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Gorman-Rupp Company has higher revenue and earnings than Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5% The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6%

Risk & Volatility

Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Gorman-Rupp Company has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. are 3.3 and 2.4. Competitively, The Gorman-Rupp Company has 4.6 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and The Gorman-Rupp Company are owned by institutional investors at 99.89% and 54.3% respectively. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, The Gorman-Rupp Company has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% The Gorman-Rupp Company 2.91% 1.62% 0.85% -1.89% -4.27% 2.5%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. was more bullish than The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Summary

The Gorman-Rupp Company beats Thermon Group Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.